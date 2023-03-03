Nippon Telegraph and Telephone said Thursday that it will start providing to corporate clients its first services under an optical technology-based next-generation network initiative.

The major telecommunications company plans to start offering the services from March 16 for a monthly fee of ¥1.98 million through its regional arms Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West.

Meanwhile, it was learned that KDDI will also take part in the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network initiative. Specifically, it will join the IOWN Global Forum, comprising over 100 members including NTT and many information technology companies in and outside Japan and discussing technical specifications for the network with a view to developing an international standard for 6G communications.