The foreign ministers of India, Japan, the United States and Australia pledged Friday to address maritime challenges in the South and East China seas, in a display of solidarity against Beijing’s military assertiveness in the region.

The four Indo-Pacific democracies, collectively known as “the Quad,” also voiced their concern about “the militarization of disputed features” and “the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia” in the area, according to a joint statement issued after their gathering in New Delhi.

The meeting came amid the communist-led government increasing its military presence in disputed areas in the South China Sea and repeatedly intruding into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands, controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, in the East China Sea.