  • Former Cambodia National Rescue Party leader Kem Sokha leaves his house for a court hearing in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Friday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Phnom Penh – A Cambodian court on Friday sentenced top opposition leader Kem Sokha to 27 years in jail for treason, in a case rights groups say is politically motivated.

Kem Sokha was the joint founder of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party and has long been a foe of Hun Sen — Asia’s longest-serving leader.

“Kem Sokha … is sentenced to 27 years in prison on the charge of collusion with foreigners committed in Cambodia and other places,” Judge Koy Sao said at the court in Phnom Penh.

