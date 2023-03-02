From childhood, Rina Gonoi dreamed of joining Japan’s Self-Defense Forces. But as an adult, she has gone to war against the institution over sexual abuse she was subjected to by fellow members.

It’s not the life the 23-year-old imagined, but the decision to go public with her experience and battle the SDF for justice has been explosive.

Her story has inspired dozens more people to report sexual and other abuse in the armed forces, but it also opened Gonoi up to threats and online insults so severe she sometimes feared leaving home.