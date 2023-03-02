North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged government officials to make sure the country meets its grain production goals “without fail,” state media said Thursday, amid reports Pyongyang’s food shortage is worsening.

The isolated, nuclear-armed nation — which is under multiple sets of sanctions over its weapons programs — has long struggled to feed itself.

North Korea has also been under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade since early 2020 to protect itself from the COVID-19 pandemic, only resuming some trade with China last year.