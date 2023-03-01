  • Ukrainian service members ride a self-propelled howitzer near the front-line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Monday. | REUTERS
    Ukrainian service members ride a self-propelled howitzer near the front-line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Monday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Russian forces carried out continuous attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in their quest for a breakthrough in the yearlong war, and one U.S. official predicted few short-term territorial gains for Russia.

Ukrainian aircraft launched three strikes on areas of concentration of Russian forces, according to a statement by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Tuesday night.

Bakhmut had a pre-war population of around 70,000 but has been ruined during months of fighting as a focal point of Russian assaults and determined Ukrainian defense.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED