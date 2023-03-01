  • A destroyed apartment in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Antakya, Turkey, on Feb. 20 | REUTERS
A devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria killed more than 50,000 people — a revised toll that now includes figures from both government and rebel-controlled parts of war-torn Syria.

A total of 5,951 people were killed across Syria, while Turkey recorded 44,374 deaths after the Feb. 6 earthquake.

The new tally brings the total number of deaths caused by the disaster across both countries to 50,325.

