Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg was twice detained during a demonstration in favor of Indigenous rights in Oslo on Wednesday, with police removing her and other activists from the finance ministry and later the environment ministry.

Thunberg had on Monday joined protesters demanding the removal of 151 wind turbines from reindeer pastures used by Sami herders in central Norway. They say a transition to green energy should not come at the expense of Indigenous rights.

The demonstrators have in recent days blocked access to some government buildings, putting the center-left minority government on a crisis footing and prompting Energy Minister Terje Aasland to call off an official visit to Britain.