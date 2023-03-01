If everyone engaged in a small amount of daily exercise — such as a brisk 11-minute walk — 1 in 10 early deaths could be prevented, a large study said on Wednesday.

Physical activity is known to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and other leading causes of death, but exactly how much is needed to have an impact has been unclear.

An international team of researchers pooled together the results of 196 previous studies that included more than 30 million people to create one of the largest reviews conducted on the subject.