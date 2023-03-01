  • Ground Self-Defense Force personnel conduct an amphibious drill with the U.S. Marines on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Blue Beach training area in Kin, Okinawa Prefecture. | KYODO
Japan’s revised three key national security documents, which now clarify the possession of so-called counterstrike capabilities, are expected to boost the country’s deterrence against China, former senior Ground Self-Defense Force official Koichiro Bansho has said in a recent interview.

Bansho, former commanding general of the GSDF’s Western Army and currently a visiting professor at Takushoku University, noted that following the revision of the documents, it is necessary for Japan to have a new joint strategic goal with the United States soon.

Bansho welcomed the revised documents as “a strategic framework for how to prepare for threats such as China’s military expansion and North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.”

