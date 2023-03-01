Two men recently deported from the Philippines believed to have remotely coordinated a string of robberies across Japan were served fresh arrest warrants by police on Wednesday on suspicion of theft in connection with cases of fraud.

The arrests of Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, come a day after two other men deported from the Philippines were also served new arrest warrants for related allegations.

Watanabe and Kojima allegedly colluded with others to steal five cash cards from a woman in her 60s in Tokyo by impersonating police officers, withdrawing around ¥3.5 million in November 2019, the police said.