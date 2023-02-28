The foreign ministers of Japan and New Zealand agreed Monday that the two countries will hold disarmament and nonproliferation talks, with fears growing that Russia may use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta told a joint news conference after talks with her Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi that the envisaged meeting would start from a working level, although she did not elaborate on time frames.

The move came as Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no signs of stopping military attacks on Ukraine. Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.