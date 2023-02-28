Saitama – A body of a headless cat has been found on a farm in the city of Saitama, in what appears to be part of a series of animal abuse cases seen in the city since earlier this month, police have said.
Police received an emergency call from a farmer in his 30s on Sunday morning saying that he had found the body of a cat with its head severed. The cat did not have a head or arms and its body was half buried, police said.
Later on Sunday, a woman reported that she had found what appeared to be the upper body of a cat on a road about 300 meters away from the farm. Police said it was a cat’s head and arms, which they believed were from the same animal as the one found on the farm.
