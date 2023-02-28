The proposed acquisition of Toshiba faces increasing uncertainty as the company has been hit by deteriorating profitability and the departure of a key official.

It is unclear whether activist shareholders, including foreign investment funds, will agree to a ¥2 trillion buyout proposed by a consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners.

Major shareholders of the electronics and machinery giant include activist shareholders that acquired Toshiba shares issued in a third-party allotment in 2017, when the company was in a business crisis.