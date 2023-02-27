In an escalating corruption scandal engulfing the Tokyo Olympics, the president of Japan’s largest ad agency Dentsu Group has admitted to prosecutors that the company had been involved in rigging bids over the Games, sources close to the matter said Monday.

Dentsu Group President and CEO Hiroshi Igarashi admitted to prosecutors in voluntary questioning Friday that his company was responsible for rigging bids over contracts to plan and run pre-games test events and operate competitions during the Summer Games in 2021, the sources said.

Tokyo prosecutors are considering indicting Dentsu and five other companies on charges of violating the anti-monopoly law as early as Tuesday after receiving complaints by the Japan Fair Trade Commission.