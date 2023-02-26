  • French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting in Paris on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Kyiv – French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday he would visit China in April and urged Beijing to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party on the conflict, even as it has maintained close ties with Russia and helped scuttle a joint statement condemning the war at a G20 gathering in India.

It published a 12-point position paper on Friday that called for urgent peace talks and a “political settlement” to end the conflict.

