    A supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin distributes newspapers on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Moscow on Friday. | REUTERS

MOSCOW – One year after Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in what it called a “special military operation” the mood in the Russian capital on Friday was muted but defiant, with some saying they saw no choice but to fight until victory was achieved.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians who disagree with the decision or fear conscription have fled the country. Those who remain risk being jailed if deemed to have discredited the army, which means that people are careful about what they say in public.

“War is, of course, bad, but this year has shown that no other decision could have been taken and that we are defending our independence, freedom, a chance for the future, the future of our children. Therefore, we are for victory,” said one Moscow resident named Marina.

