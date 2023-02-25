Group of Seven leaders, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, met in a virtual summit Friday to emphasize their commitment to halting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched exactly a year ago.

The meeting, hosted by current G7 chair Japan, began at 9:10 a.m. in Washington and lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Ahead of the meeting, the United States announced a new $2 billion pledge of weaponry for Ukraine and sweeping measures to tighten sanctions against Russia, as well as new sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian war machine.