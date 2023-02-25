Washington – Group of Seven leaders, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, met in a virtual summit Friday to emphasize their commitment to halting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched exactly a year ago.
The meeting, hosted by current G7 chair Japan, began at 9:10 a.m. in Washington and lasted nearly 90 minutes.
Ahead of the meeting, the United States announced a new $2 billion pledge of weaponry for Ukraine and sweeping measures to tighten sanctions against Russia, as well as new sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian war machine.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.