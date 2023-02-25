Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated at a news conference on Friday that he is cautious about revising the joint statement issued by the government and the Bank of Japan in 2013 to set the central bank’s 2% inflation target.
In a parliamentary hearing earlier in the day, BOJ Gov. nominee Kazuo Ueda said that he does not think it is necessary to revise the joint statement soon.
Kishida said Ueda’s remarks contained “nothing that the government finds particularly strange.”
