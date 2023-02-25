Economist Kazuo Ueda, who is set to be confirmed as the next governor of the Bank of Japan, will take over the post with significant hurdles remaining on the road to ending the country’s massive monetary easing policy.

Ueda told a parliamentary confirmation hearing Friday that once he becomes BOJ governor, his “greatest mission” is to make an appropriate decision regarding the timing of normalizing monetary policy.

“We can take a step forward toward normalizing monetary policy” if inflation is projected to achieve 2% in a sustainable way,” Ueda said.