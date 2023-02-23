  • A U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the central United States on Feb. 3. | U.S. AIR FORCE / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / VIA REUTERS
  • Bloomberg

The U.S. Air Force pilot glances back as a camera focuses on the white airship floating below — a Chinese balloon on a flight across the U.S. that not only worsened already fraught Beijing-Washington relations but touched off a political firestorm for the Biden administration.

The photo, taken Feb. 3 from the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane and released by the Defense Department on Wednesday, quickly blazed across social media platforms, labeled a high-altitude “selfie.”

A day later, the balloon would be observed by another air force pilot whose mission was not to take photographs, but to ready an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to put an end to its flight.

