The U.S. Air Force pilot glances back as a camera focuses on the white airship floating below — a Chinese balloon on a flight across the U.S. that not only worsened already fraught Beijing-Washington relations but touched off a political firestorm for the Biden administration.

The photo, taken Feb. 3 from the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane and released by the Defense Department on Wednesday, quickly blazed across social media platforms, labeled a high-altitude “selfie.”

A day later, the balloon would be observed by another air force pilot whose mission was not to take photographs, but to ready an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to put an end to its flight.