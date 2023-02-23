The Kremlin wanted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to yield a lightning victory, but 12 months on the war is dragging into a stalemate with neither side achieving military breakthrough nor prepared to agree a settlement based on the status quo.

Analysts fear the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 will not end anytime soon, and that its intensity risks increasing in year two.

“It certainly doesn’t show signs of being close to the end,” said Jon Alterman at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S. think tank.