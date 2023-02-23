  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, attend a news conference after their meeting on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, attend a news conference after their meeting on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. | KYODO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, on Wednesday affirmed that their countries will work together in strengthening sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan and Albania are both currently serving as nonpermanent members of the U.N. Security Council. Albania is in charge of drafting a Security Council resolution on the Ukraine conflict, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

At a joint news conference after their meeting in Tokyo, Kishida said that he and Rama agreed to cooperate closely, including on the Security Council resolution.

