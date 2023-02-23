Sendai, Miyagi Pref. – Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai has expressed his determination to attract more foreign visitors to areas in his northeastern Japan prefecture that were devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami 12 years ago.
“I feel like very few foreigners visit disaster-hit areas,” Murai said in an interview Wednesday. “We’d like to show how disaster-hit areas look now,” by taking advantage of events such as the Group of Seven meeting, he said.
Miyagi will host a meeting of science and technology ministers from the G7 advanced economies this year.
