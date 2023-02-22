Authorities in Hong Kong said late Tuesday they had canceled the work visa of a Chinese biophysicist who was jailed for creating the world’s first gene-edited babies, throwing cold water on his plans to relocate his research to the city.

The initial granting of a visa to He Jiankui had raised hackles in the scientific community, and cast a shadow over Hong Kong’s new immigration scheme designed to attract top talent worldwide.

He was handed a prison term in 2019 for illegally experimenting on human embryos, in a controversial exercise that saw twin girls born with genes he had altered in an attempt to confer immunity to HIV.