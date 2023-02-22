  • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had lobbied the Senate to ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. | REUTERS
Manila – Philippine lawmakers on Tuesday approved the country’s entry into the world’s biggest free trade bloc, with supporters arguing it will boost investment and jobs, but detractors warned it could hurt farmers.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, with members accounting for around 30% of global gross domestic product.

Launched in 2012, the deal was signed in November 2020 and took effect January 2022 with most member countries ratifying the pact.

