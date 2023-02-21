Moves to raise hourly wages for part-time employees are spreading among companies in Japan during this year’s annual wage negotiations.

Hourly wage hikes are aimed at securing labor by improving working conditions, as well as helping workers cope with rising prices, but the hikes could prompt some part-time workers to work shorter hours due to income thresholds that affect their tax and other burdens.

“If we raise hourly wages, we’ll face a more severe labor shortage,” said Takaharu Iwasaki, head of supermarket chain operator Life. “It’s a vicious circle.”