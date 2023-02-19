  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin in Munich on Saturday. | JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin in Munich on Saturday. | JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

Munich – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, agreed Saturday that the two nations will keep close communication at all diplomatic levels to resolve the wartime labor issue as soon as possible in order to improve soured bilateral relations.

The South Korean government last month announced a draft plan for a domestic foundation to pay compensation to South Korean plaintiffs in related lawsuits on behalf of Japanese companies. Seoul is discussing the plan with the plaintiffs.

Park explained the state of the discussions to Hayashi at their meeting in Munich.

