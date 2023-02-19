Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Saturday said he conveyed his concern to Chinese foreign policy chief Wang Yi that a flying object from any country entering Japan’s airspace without permission would constitute an intrusion, amid diplomatic tensions over suspected Chinese spy balloons.

Hayashi also told reporters after a 50-minute meeting with Wang in the southern German city of Munich that the two countries agreed to hold a security dialogue involving senior foreign affairs and defense officials this week, the first since February 2019.

“I said that if a balloon enters our country’s airspace without permission, it would be considered an intrusion no matter which country it came from,” Hayashi said after the talks held on the fringes of the three-day Munich Security Conference through Sunday.