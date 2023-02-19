  • Damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle near Napier, New Zealand, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle near Napier, New Zealand, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

SYDNEY – The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand climbed to 11 on Sunday as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country’s North Island.

The cyclone hit the island’s northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread devastation. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster this century.

On Sunday, police said two more people had died in hard-hit Hawke’s Bay in circumstances related to the cyclone.

