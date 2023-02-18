Munich – European powers on Friday vowed to intensify support for Ukraine as it battles to repel Russia, with France’s president underlining at a major security conference that the time was not ripe for talks with Moscow.
Days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia sending its forces into Ukraine, Moscow chalked up a small gain in its grinding offensive.
The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed the capture of a village near Bakhmut — the eastern city that is the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war so far.
