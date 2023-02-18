The government’s fiscal 2023 draft budget is likely to pass the Lower House within February, as deliberations continue to progress unhindered.

The total time of related Diet deliberations reached nearly 70 hours, widely considered the minimum required before voting on a state budget, after a hearing Thursday.

Budget debates have been smooth as the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan refrains from blocking deliberations because its partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), has rejected such tactics.