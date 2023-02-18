The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized nations met in Germany on Saturday to reaffirm their continuing support for Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary since the start of Russia’s invasion.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of an international security conference in Munich, is the first in-person foreign ministerial talks to be chaired by Japan since the Asian nation assumed this year’s rotating G7 presidency.

“With all the G7 members coming together, we hope to show our unwavering unity” as one year is about to pass since Russia launched its invasion, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.