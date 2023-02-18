The Bank of Japan will start a new test on the feasibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in April.

In the experiment, which will involve the private sector, including payment service providers and financial institutions, technical challenges will be examined in the event a digital yen is issued, according to the BOJ.

The central bank kicked off the first phase of its digital currency test in April 2021, followed by a second phase a year later in which connections to external systems and other issues were tested.