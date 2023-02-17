  • Students take the unified nationwide university entrance exam at the University of Tokyo in January. | KYODO
    Students take the unified nationwide university entrance exam at the University of Tokyo in January. | KYODO

A government panel of experts proposed on Thursday that universities in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 wards be allowed to increase their enrollment capacities as a temporary measure.

Specifically, the panel called for allowing such increases for information technology-related faculties and departments, including those to be newly established, as part of efforts to nurture digital experts.

At a meeting, the panel broadly approved a plan to partially relax the admission capacity hike ban for the universities.

