  • South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup. South Korea's defense paper released Thursday said Japan is a close neighbor with which South Korea shares values and should build a future-oriented cooperative relationship. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Seoul – South Korea’s defense ministry described Japan as a close neighbor in its biennial white paper released Thursday.

Japan is a close neighbor with which South Korea shares values and should build a future-oriented cooperative relationship, said the first defense white paper released by the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last year.

The previous 2020 edition referred to Japan only as a neighboring country.

