Seoul – South Korea’s defense ministry described Japan as a close neighbor in its biennial white paper released Thursday.
Japan is a close neighbor with which South Korea shares values and should build a future-oriented cooperative relationship, said the first defense white paper released by the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last year.
The previous 2020 edition referred to Japan only as a neighboring country.
