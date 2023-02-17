To ensure continued access to the national health insurance program, eligibility certificates will be offered free of charge to those who have not integrated their health insurance and My Number cards, the government announced Friday.

Ministries have been discussing the issue following the announcement in October that the national health insurance cards will be phased out in the fall of 2024, to be replaced with My Number cards.

According to the latest plan, national health insurance subscribers will have two options if they don’t have an integrated My Number card: