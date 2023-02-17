Sony Group’s semiconductor division will likely see a limited impact from chip export curbs to China by the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Chief Executive Terushi Shimizu said on Thursday.

Sony is the world’s largest maker of image sensors widely used in smartphones and autos. Its competitors include South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.

The U.S. announced sweeping curbs on semiconductor exports to China in October last year to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances. The Netherlands and Japan last month also agreed on chip-related export restrictions, although no details are available.