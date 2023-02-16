The ruling coalition on Thursday approved the government’s plan to relax requirements for weapon use against flying objects violating the nation’s airspace amid concerns over how to respond to any territorial incursions by Chinese spy balloons.

The plan, explained by government officials during a meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party, would enable the Self-Defense Forces to fire weapons to secure the safety of air traffic and protect the lives and properties of people on the ground, LDP lawmakers said.

Currently, the Japanese forces can use arms only for legitimate self-defense or the avoidance of clear and present danger, while the SDF law stipulates that “necessary measures” can be taken if foreign aircraft enter Japan’s skies.