  • Lotteria opened its first outlet in 1972 and had 358 outlets in Japan as of Jan. 1 this year. | KYODO
Lotte Holdings said Thursday it will sell all shares in its Lotteria hamburger chain to restaurant giant Zensho Holdings on April 1.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Lotteria brand will be maintained for a certain period even after the share transfer.

