With Japanese consumers squeezed by historically steep price increases, this year’s shuntō spring labor talks over pay increases are attracting keener and wider attention than ever before.

In the shuntō negotiations, the labor union side is demanding large wage hikes to alleviate the pressure of higher living expenses as much as possible, while many executives of major companies have expressed willingness to raise pay scales.

It is difficult, however, to predict how many small and medium-sized companies with weaker financial standings will get onboard.