  • Underwater man-made noise can induce foraging whales to surface more quickly than normal, increasing the risk of gas bubbles forming in the bloodstream, which can in turn lead to stranding and death. | NOAA / VIA REUTERS
Scientists warned on Tuesday that controversial seabed mining could significantly threaten ocean ecosystems, especially blue whales and other cetaceans already stressed by shipping, pollution and climate change.

A study in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science found that commercial-scale extraction of valuable minerals from the ocean floor, which could begin for the first time later this year, would damage habitats and interfere with the way cetaceans communicate.

Earlier research has detailed the likely destructive impact of deep-sea mining on the ocean floor. The new analysis by the University of Exeter and Greenpeace Research Laboratories shifts the spotlight to marine megafauna and noise pollution.

