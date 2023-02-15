An increasing number of prefectural and municipal governments in Japan are introducing same-sex partnership systems, with local leaders pinning hopes on progress in national discussions on related issues.

Following discriminatory remarks against LGBTQ people by a recently dismissed secretary to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, human rights issues for sexual minorities are now being debated at the Diet, the country’s parliament.

The proportion of people in areas where same-sex partnership systems have been introduced in the country’s total population reached 65% as of Jan. 10, according to a survey by Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward and Nijiiro Diversity, a nonprofit organization based in Osaka.