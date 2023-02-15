Japan will build four major ammunition depots at Self-Defense Forces facilities in Oita and Aomori prefectures, with them likely to be used as storage sites for long-range missiles with enemy base strike capabilities, government sources said Wednesday.

Construction work at the two sites will begin in fiscal 2023, which starts from April, and the government will also launch a survey in the fiscal year in preparation to build six more similarly large depots at multiple SDF facilities in the country, the sources said.

The Ground Self-Defense Force’s Vice-Camp Oita in Oita Prefecture and the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Ominato District Headquarters in the city of Mutsu in Aomori Prefecture will get two large depots each, the sources said.