Labor unions at major Japanese automakers submitted their wage demands to the management side on Wednesday for this year’s shuntō labor-management talks, demanding substantial pay hikes amid soaring prices.

The requests also reflected a wish to attract capable personnel, as the industry is in what is called a once-in-a-century period of transformation, marked by a shift to electric and autonomous vehicles.

In the consumer electronics industry, the unions of Toshiba and NEC also filed their wage requests the same day.