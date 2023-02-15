Rising rent and a gasoline price rebound helped keep U.S. consumer prices elevated in January, according to government data released on Tuesday, signaling that policymakers’ battle against inflation is not over.

The U.S. central bank has hiked interest rates rapidly in the past year to raise borrowing costs and cool demand in the world’s biggest economy as inflation skyrocketed.

But even as the consumer price index (CPI), an important inflation gauge, eases from decades-high levels, the numbers point to some stickier areas.