  • A Ukrainian serviceman of the State Border Guard Service in Bakhmut on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
    A Ukrainian serviceman of the State Border Guard Service in Bakhmut on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Paris – When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, he started a war that has killed tens of thousands of people, ravaged cities and pummeled the country’s economy.

A year on, here is the cost of the conflict:

Military losses

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW