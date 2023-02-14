  • (From left) Mobility robot RakuRo, security robot Patoro and delivery robot DeliRo. The service robots were developed by Tokyo-based firm ZMP. | AFP-JIJI
Fujisawa, Kanagawa Pref. – “Excuse me, coming through,” a four-wheeled robot chirps as it dodges pedestrians on a street outside Tokyo, part of an experiment businesses hope will tackle labor shortages and rural isolation.

From April, revised traffic laws will allow self-driving delivery robots to navigate streets across Japan.

Proponents hope the machines could eventually help elderly people in depopulated rural areas get access to goods, while also addressing a shortage of delivery workers in a country with chronic labor shortages.

