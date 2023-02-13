Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided Monday to skip a planned speech in the afternoon after undergoing endoscopic surgery for nasal congestion late last week, a government official said.
Kishida, who has been in good condition following the surgery, resumed his official duties earlier in the day, but it is still difficult for him to speak for a long time, the official said. He was scheduled to give an address at the Kyodo News headquarters in Tokyo.
