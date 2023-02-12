Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underwent endoscopic surgery for chronic sinusitis at a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, a government official said.

He was in good condition following the surgery, which began at around 12:05 p.m. and lasted around 3 hours and 40 minutes, according to the official. While Kishida was placed under general anesthetic, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno temporarily assumed the prime minister’s duties.

Kishida had taken medicine for the ailment but decided to get the surgery so he could concentrate on his duties unencumbered by his physical condition, the official said, adding he is scheduled to resume work as usual on Monday after post-operative care the previous day.